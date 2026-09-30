Delhi HC imposes Rs 1 lakh cost on lawyer for virtual appearance from moving car

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on a lawyer for appearing virtually before it from a moving car, holding that the lawyer’s conduct was in violation of the rules. Justice Om Prakash Shukla said while the convenience offered by virtual hearings was appreciated, it could not be at the cost of the court’s decorum or cause disturbance in the conduct of judicial proceedings.
“When this court has to deal with more than 70 matters in a day, background noise and movement during the hearing are disruptive for this court to proceed,” the judge said in the order passed on September 28.
“In view of the aforesaid, a cost of Rs 1 lakh is imposed upon learned Counsel for the Decree Holder, payable to Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee within one week from today,” the court ordered.
In its order, the court observed that under the high court’s Electronic Evidence and Video Conferencing Rules, an endeavour has to be made by advocates not to join proceedings from vehicles except in exceptional circumstances and with permission.
Justice Shukla underscored that such a requirement was not merely procedural but was intended to ensure that even when lawyers appear virtually, they do so from an environment conducive to the proper functioning of the court.
However, there were no such exceptional circumstances in the present matter and the lawyer’s conduct was in violation of the rules, the court held.
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