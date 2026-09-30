Delhi Police busts fake tech-support racket that targeted US citizens

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a fake technical-support call centre operating from Naraina Industrial Area and arrested seven people, including the owner of the facility. US citizens were allegedly targeted through fake calls and gift-card fraud.

A tip-off was received on September 25 about a suspected international tech-support fraud call centre operating under the name “Veptra” in Naraina Industrial Area, Phase-II.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar Swami said the owner of the call centre Arun, his partner Salim, and five callers were apprehended. The callers were found operating laptops with headphones and communicating with people in the US using fake American names.

They allegedly contacted US residents through toll-free numbers and posed as technical-support executives.

The callers allegedly told victims that their devices or systems had detected viruses, malware or pornographic content and that immediate technical assistance was required.

The victims were then allegedly induced to purchase gift cards on the pretext of resolving the purported technical issues. The callers allegedly obtained the gift-card details or codes and passed them to people associated with the operation, said the DCP.