Man stabbed to death after tip off by cousin in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A man on a routine trip after collecting payments in North Delhi was allegedly waylaid and stabbed to death during an armed robbery on September 24 after his 21-year-old cousin apparently tipped off the assailants about the cash movement, police said on Tuesday.

The victim’s cousin, two other accused and a juvenile have been apprehended in connection with the robbery-murder, while three others are absconding, they said.

The victim, identified as Prabhat, was returning with his nephew Sachin after collecting money from shops in Gandhi Nagar Market when four armed men stopped their e-rickshaw near the Neeli Chhatri Mandir underpass around 7.20 pm on September 24.

They allegedly attempted to snatch a polythene bag containing cash from Prabhat. When he resisted, they attacked Prabhat, Sachin and another passenger with knives and fled the spot with the bag. Prabhat sustained critical stab injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said 500 CCTV cameras were analysed, including around 150 cameras installed in and around the underpass and adjoining routes, along with footage from ANPR (Automatic Number-Plate Recognition) cameras to crack the case. They noticed a car taking a sharp U-turn at high speed near the underpass and proceeding towards Salimgarh Fort. This led them to the accused.