MCD awards cleaning contracts for Rs 1,805 crore

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Tuesday approved contracts worth around Rs 1,805 crore for mechanised road sweeping and litter collection, with the civic body set to deploy 70 mechanical road sweeping machines and 1,000 vacuum-based battery-operated litter pickers.

The two contracts are aimed at strengthening mechanised cleaning operations, with the sweeping machines to be deployed under a 10 year operation & maintenance contract and the litter pickers under an eight-year contract.

Under the mechanical road sweeping machines (MRSM) proposal, the civic body will deploy 70 machines under an operating expenditure model, under which the agency will be paid on a per-kilometre basis. Each machine will cover 40 km per day shift, for 312 days in a year. The contract has been awarded at a cost of Rs 923 crore for 10 years. Initially, the MCD received a bid of around Rs 1,080 crore but negotiated the amount down by Rs 165 crore before awarding the contract.