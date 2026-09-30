Pass introduced to ease travel on Namo Bharat

NEW DELHI: The NCRTC on Tuesday introduced a Trip Pass facility on Namo Bharat trains for NCMC users, allowing regular commuters to plan and pay for multiple journeys in advance while saving time.

Under the facility, commuters can purchase a Trip Pass instead of buying tickets for every journey or repeatedly recharging their NCMC cards. The pass is designed for those travelling regularly between the same source and destination stations.

Once loaded on the NCMC card, the applicable trip is automatically deducted when the commuter travels between the designated stations. The pass can be used multiple times in a day, provided the commuter travels between the selected stations.

For instance, a journey from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram costs ` 210 in Standard Coach and `250 in Premium Coach. The Trip Pass can help users travelling regularly on this route reduce frequent wallet recharges and transactions.