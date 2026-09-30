Pollution control House meet disrupted by Opposition over Tilak Nagar slapgate

NEW DELHI: Just a day after the Delhi government announced steps to keep air pollution in check, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) held a House meeting Tuesday to discuss ways to tackle the perennial issue. The meeting, which was adjourned midway amid a protest by Opposition members over Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma slapping a youth during a recent road inspection drive, saw councillors propose a number of solutions.

BJP councillor Rajpal Singh called for a blanket ban on the use of wood at cremation centres for the next three to four months. He further suggested that only electricity- and CNG-based arrangements should be used for cremations during the pollution season.

His party colleague Mukesh Goyal noted that encroachment on roads also contributed to rising levels of air pollution. While addressing the House, he said, “Construction materials are often seen lying on roads. When vehicles pass by, the dust from the materials along with the vehicular dust gets mixed in the air and compounds air pollution. There is a need to take strict action.”

The ruling party’s Ritu Goyal also advocated for more stringent measures, especially for the next four months. She also demanded action against the suppliers of construction material who illegally place it on the streets.