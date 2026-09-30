Use tech to fix civic challenges faced by city: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu to NSUT

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday called on Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) to develop technological solutions for civic challenges such as sanitation, traffic management, road conditions and flooding. He also exhorted the institution to convert research into actionable outcomes.

Chairing the sixth court meeting of NSUT at the Lok Niwas, Sandhu stressed, “The technical university should focus on research that addresses real-world challenges faced by the city.” He directed the university to coordinate with expert agencies and facilitate the MCD, NDMC, Delhi Police, Health Department, PWD and Transport Department with technological solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

The L-G also highlighted the need to make AI education future-ready through global collaborations, with a focus on transformative applications, particularly AI-enabled healthcare in government hospitals.