Woman dies after falling into drain as heavy rain triggers floods in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Flash floods in Guwahati, triggered by heavy rainfall on Sunday evening, claimed the life of a woman.

In a statement, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the victim, Payal Nath, fell into a drain in the Maligaon Chariali area. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later declared dead.

Guwahati recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to the IMD, leading to artificial flooding in several localities.

People remained stranded for hours together as the rains continued. Authorities ordered the closure of both government and private schools and colleges within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation limits on Monday.

“Due to heavy rain last night, waterlogging was reported from many places such as Rukminigaon, Ghoramara, Juripar, Panjabari, Hatigaon, Sijubari, Satgaon, Jatia, Sawkuchi, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rajgarh, Sorumotoria, Bormotoria, Narengi, Maligaon and Boragaon,” the ASDMA said.

The personnel of Fire & Emergency Services and the State Disaster Response Force evacuated around 50 people from the affected areas.

The water level has begun receding as authorities are using several pumps in various locations, such as Rukminigaon, Tarun Nagar, Anil Nagar, Lachit Nagar, Bharalu Mukh, etc., to drain out water.