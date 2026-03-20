Guwahati

Assam CM Himanta files nomination from Jalukbari

The CM led a large procession before entering the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election for filing nomination papers.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma takes part in a rally en route to file nomination for the Jalukbari constituency ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Guwahati, Friday, March 20, 2026.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma takes part in a rally en route to file nomination for the Jalukbari constituency ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Guwahati, Friday, March 20, 2026.Photo | PTI
PTI
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GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday filed nomination papers as a BJP candidate from the Jalukbari constituency.

He was accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, son Nandil Biswa Sarma and the BJP's Gauhati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

Sarma has represented Jalukbari under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency since 2001 and seeks to retain it for the sixth consecutive term in the April 9 polls.

The CM led a large procession before entering the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election for filing nomination papers.

nomination papers
Himanta Biswa
Assam elections 2026

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