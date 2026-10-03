Guwahati nightclub manager, event manager arrested over alleged assault of woman

Two people, including the manager of a nightclub, have been arrested after a woman was allegedly partially stripped and assaulted by bouncers outside the club in Guwahati’s Khanapara area, police said.
The incident allegedly took place between 1.30am and 2am on Friday following a brawl at the nightclub. Police registered a suo motu case on Friday night and began an investigation after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.
Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said the nightclub’s manager and an event manager had been arrested in connection with the case. The two were questioned before being formally arrested, he said.
Guwahati East Deputy Commissioner of Police Tabu Ram Pegu said police had collected CCTV footage and other information as part of the investigation. The details and authenticity of the purported video are also being verified.
The identity of the woman remains unknown, as she has not yet approached the police.
The purported video, which PTI said it could not independently authenticate, shows a woman being beaten while lying on the floor of a building’s parking area. Another woman is later seen intervening and coming to her aid.
A security guard at the building where the nightclub is located claimed that the woman had struck a female bouncer with a beer bottle inside the club.
He alleged that the incident angered other bouncers, who then took the woman downstairs and assaulted her.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and that further details would be shared later.
(With inputs from PTI)