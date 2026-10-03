Guwahati nightclub manager, event manager arrested over alleged assault of woman

Guwahati East Deputy Commissioner of Police Tabu Ram Pegu said police had collected CCTV footage and other information as part of the investigation. The details and authenticity of the purported video are also being verified.

The identity of the woman remains unknown, as she has not yet approached the police.

The purported video, which PTI said it could not independently authenticate, shows a woman being beaten while lying on the floor of a building’s parking area. Another woman is later seen intervening and coming to her aid.

A security guard at the building where the nightclub is located claimed that the woman had struck a female bouncer with a beer bottle inside the club.

He alleged that the incident angered other bouncers, who then took the woman downstairs and assaulted her.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that further details would be shared later.

(With inputs from PTI)