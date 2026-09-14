Assam man accused of decapitating wife dies while fleeing police custody

GUWAHATI: A man accused of decapitating his wife died after he jumped out of a police vehicle and injured his head while being taken to a hospital here in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

According to police, Ramanuj Goswami was being taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from the local police station when he jumped out of the vehicle.

"The man rolled down the hilly terrain and hit his head on a strong object. He was taken to the GMCH, where he died," an official said.

GMCH Superintendent Devajit Choudhury said Ramanuj Goswami was brought to the hospital at 3.41 am by the police as a traffic accident victim.

"He was brought dead. The Cause of death is yet to be ascertained," he said, adding there were no bullet injury marks on the body.

Ramanuj Goswami was arrested after he surrendered last week and confessed to killing his wife Riya Talukdar in a fit of rage over her alleged extra-marital affair.

The severed head of the wife was found kept inside a polythene bag in a fridge. They had been married for less than a year.

Goswami hailed from Dhubri district while Talukdar was a native of Guwahati.