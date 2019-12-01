Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Take up road repair works on warfooting’

During a review meeting with officials concerned held on Saturday to chalk out the plans to repair the damaged roads, the minister directed the officials to take up the repair works on a warfooting. 

Published: 01st December 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy on Saturday said that 1,500 kms of roads in the State would be repaired with an estimated cost of `571 crore in next two to three months time. The State Cabinet recently sanctioned `571 crore for the repairs of roads that were damaged due to heavy rains. 

During a review meeting with officials concerned held on Saturday to chalk out the plans to repair the damaged roads, the minister directed the officials to take up the repair works on a warfooting. Stating that no other department got additional Budgetary allocations as did the Roads and Buildings department, he asked the officials to live up to the expectation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and complete the works in time.

With regard the National Highways, which were damaged due to rains, the State government would take up the matter with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), he said. The minister also held a review meeting with officials on the roads which lead to the venue of Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. Hyderabad-Warangal Highway via Vangapalli, Alair and Jangaon should be repaired before the commencement of the Jatara, the minister told the officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp