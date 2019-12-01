‘Take up road repair works on warfooting’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy on Saturday said that 1,500 kms of roads in the State would be repaired with an estimated cost of `571 crore in next two to three months time. The State Cabinet recently sanctioned `571 crore for the repairs of roads that were damaged due to heavy rains.

During a review meeting with officials concerned held on Saturday to chalk out the plans to repair the damaged roads, the minister directed the officials to take up the repair works on a warfooting. Stating that no other department got additional Budgetary allocations as did the Roads and Buildings department, he asked the officials to live up to the expectation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and complete the works in time.

With regard the National Highways, which were damaged due to rains, the State government would take up the matter with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), he said. The minister also held a review meeting with officials on the roads which lead to the venue of Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. Hyderabad-Warangal Highway via Vangapalli, Alair and Jangaon should be repaired before the commencement of the Jatara, the minister told the officials.