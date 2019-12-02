Hyderabad civic body identifies 58 link and slip roads for development to ease traffic

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to ensure hassle-traffic, the authorities have identified as many as 58 link roads and slip roads, mostly at Serilingampally and Kukatapally zones under GHMC, for development.

The civic body has taken up the initiative and has identified about 58 link and slip roads at 30 circles under six GHMC zones and have decided to develop these short stretches of new or existing roads to ease traffic congestion.

According to information, under the Serilingampally zone, as many as 24 stretches would be developed.

Followed by 12 roads under Kukatapally zone, nine under LB Nagar zone, six under Khairatabad zone, four under Charminar zone and three under Secunderabad zone will also be developed.

For the identified link roads, GHMC has appointed nodal officers from the town planning wing and traffic police inspector where the link road identified will coordinate with the civic body. Meanwhile, the zonal commissioners were issued instructions to suggest the names of engineers for carrying out the works at each of the identified roads on priority.

The GHMC officials told Express, of the 131 link and slip roads, including the 23 under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), identified for development covering a length of 248 km, around 58 stretches, having missing road links, have been prioritised covering a distance of 125 to 130 km.

Out of this, 80 km stretch is proposed for development under Phase-I. The zonal commissioners would ensure joint inspection of the stretches by the town planning and engineering officials and traffic police, deputy municipal commissioners or any other official or agency, for addressing ground-level issues, including preparation of road development plans (RDPs), preparation of site plans, initiation of land acquisition proposals and to finalise all these details for review.

The came after MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao recently directed officials to mull on the development of slip roads and link roads across the city on a war footing to reduce rampant traffic congestion. It was KTR’s suggestion to include the process of building link and slip roads into larger project LAPs.

Around Rs 200 cr to be spent for the works

A detailed project report has been prepared and the development of link and slip roads would be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

Of this, Rs 75-80 crore will be spent on engg works and the rest for land acquisition and other purposes