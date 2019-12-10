Biodiversity flyover accident: Telangana HC gives relief to man who drove car

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a temporary relief to K Krishna Milan Rao, who is an accused in the recent Biodiversity flyover accident, the Telangana High Court has directed the Cyberabad police not to take any further action regarding his arrest till December 12.

Justice T Vinod Kumar passed this order recently in the petition filed by Krishna Milan Rao seeking not to arrest him in the case registered at Raidurgam police station, Cyberabad commissionerate for the offences punishable under Section 304-A, 337 and 279 IPC for his rash driving on November 23. The incident resulted in his car flying over the Biodiversity flyover and falling on the road below causing the death of one Satyavani and injuries to several others.

The petitioner’s counsel A Prabhakar Rao told the court that the reason for the accident was faulty design of the Biodiversity flyover which has a sharp curve and the petitioner also received injuries to his head, bone fractures and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. When the government counsel sought some time to respond to the case, the judge passed the above order and posted the matter to December 12 for further hearing.

Discharged from hospital

Meanwhile, Krishna Milan Rao was discharged from the hospital at 5 pm on Sunday. According to sources, Rao underwent multiple surgeries, including a collar bone surgery which will require medical rehabilitation.

On November 23, the speeding car driven by Rao, was travelling on the newly opened flyover, when he lost control due to speeding and flew off it, killing a woman and injuring six other people.