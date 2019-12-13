Home Cities Hyderabad

UoH saves on electricity bills using solar power

The varsity said that in 2013 it established the first 100 KW roof-top solar power plant in the campus at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Library. 

Published: 13th December 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Solar energy, solar panels

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The University of Hyderabad (UoH) claimed on Thursday that it has saved Rs 14 lakh per month on electricity, by introducing rooftop solar power in the campus.

The varsity said that in 2013 it established the first 100 KW roof-top solar power plant in the campus at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Library. 

The university has installed rooftop solar power with a capacity of 1.14 MW, generating 21,11,358 KW electricity per year, reducing the power bill to the extent of Rs 14 lakh per month.  

The university said that at present about 15 per cent of the power requirements in the campus are being met through solar power.

It said that the university proposes to increase the capacity in two phases of 2 MW each, to reach a total of 5MW of solar power generation on the campus.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Hyderabad
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp