UoH saves on electricity bills using solar power

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) claimed on Thursday that it has saved Rs 14 lakh per month on electricity, by introducing rooftop solar power in the campus.

The varsity said that in 2013 it established the first 100 KW roof-top solar power plant in the campus at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Library.

The university has installed rooftop solar power with a capacity of 1.14 MW, generating 21,11,358 KW electricity per year, reducing the power bill to the extent of Rs 14 lakh per month.

The university said that at present about 15 per cent of the power requirements in the campus are being met through solar power.

It said that the university proposes to increase the capacity in two phases of 2 MW each, to reach a total of 5MW of solar power generation on the campus.

