Telangana HC takes up PIL on civic problems in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has decided to hear a PIL on the issue of dumping of garbage on roads, traffic problems due to road encroachments, parking of vehicles haphazardly, Sunday markets and so on which have been causing severe inconvenience to the public, particularly those residing in Manikonda and Tolichowki areas.

The said PIL is based on a report published in a daily newspaper highlighting the problems being faced by the city people. Dumping of garbage on roads causing stench and posing as major health hazard, lack of traffic monitoring by police, parking of auto-rickshaws and other vehicles in a haphazard manner and encroachment of roads by street vendors are among the issues causing public inconvenience. State chief secretary, principal secretaries to home and others are named as respondents. Matter will come up for hearing on Monday.