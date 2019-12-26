Migratory flamingoes make Osmansagar home

MAYANKTIWARI By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Has a flock of flamingoes, a bird considered to be migratory to the city, made Hyderabad its home at Osmansagar? Expert bird-watchers from the city believe so, as they have observed that a flock of around 50 birds has made the water body their home since three years. However, no nesting sites have been reported. “Without migrating back to Gujarat, flamingoes have been in the city’s lake for nearly three years consecutively,” noted Hyderabad-based expert bird watcher and Editor of jour nal Indian Birds, Aasheesh Pittie.

Calling it a strange occurrence, he said that the bird species migrates here seasonally, in search of food. Pittie said, “According to our observation, once considered migratory birds - flamingoes have been in the city over the seasons, since 2017. It is a good sign. Favourable environmental conditions could be a reason for this. We have not seen any nesting sites yet but there are many juvenile birds.” Flamingoes reach sexual maturity after six years and do not breed yearly.

“In search of food, flamingoes keep flying back and forth between Osmansagar to Himayatsagar lakes and sometimes to Ameenpur lake,” said secretary of Deccan Birders, M Shafaat Ullah. Halcyon times The shallow water levels in the city lakes invite scores of other migratory waterfowls. Passing through countries along the way, ducks, shovelers, geese, cranes, waders pour into southern parts of India including, lakes in Hyderabad seeking refuge throughout winter.

“We can see many newly arrived winter migrant birds at Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar, Ameenpur Lake and other lakes in the city. Soon after Diwali, birds like Ruddy Shelduck, Northern shovelers, Mallard, Gadwall, and Barheaded geese start appearing at the lakes in Hyderabad. The Bar-headed geese, apparently flies over the tallest peaks of Himalayas to come to southern parts of India”, said Shafaat Ullah. Except for scores of waterbirds, there are nearly 30 other arboreal, land birds and the birds of prey species which, during winter, can be spotted at city’s gardens.

“The people who live near some semi-urban areas of the city, can see spectacular murmurations of Rosy Starlings which arrive in thousands from Europe and parts of Central Asia,” he said. This apart, forest birds like Siberian stonechat, Blue-rock Thrush wagtails, and birds of prey like Montagu’s harrier can also be spotted in the outskirts of the city, added the bird-watcher.

30 arboreal, land birds can be spotted during winter

