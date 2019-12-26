Home Cities Hyderabad

Migratory flamingoes make Osmansagar home

Except for scores of waterbirds, there are nearly 30 other arboreal, land birds and the birds of prey species which, during winter, can be spotted at city’s gardens.

Published: 26th December 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Osmansagar in Hyderabad which has become a home to both ruddy shelducks and migratory flamingoes | VINAY MADAPU

By MAYANKTIWARI
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Has  a flock of flamingoes, a bird considered to be migratory to the city, made Hyderabad its home at Osmansagar? Expert bird-watchers from the city believe so, as they have observed that a flock of around 50 birds has made the water body their home since three years. However, no nesting sites have been reported. “Without migrating back to Gujarat, flamingoes have been in the city’s lake for nearly three years consecutively,” noted Hyderabad-based expert bird watcher and Editor of jour nal Indian Birds, Aasheesh Pittie.

Calling it a strange occurrence, he said that the bird species migrates here seasonally, in search of food. Pittie said, “According to our observation, once considered migratory birds - flamingoes have been in the city over the seasons, since 2017. It is a good sign. Favourable environmental conditions could be a reason for this. We have not seen any nesting sites yet but there are many juvenile birds.” Flamingoes reach sexual maturity after six years and do not breed yearly.

“In search of food, flamingoes keep flying back and forth between Osmansagar to Himayatsagar lakes and sometimes to Ameenpur lake,” said secretary of Deccan Birders, M Shafaat Ullah. Halcyon times The shallow water levels in the city lakes invite scores of other migratory waterfowls. Passing through countries along the way, ducks, shovelers, geese, cranes, waders pour into southern parts of India including, lakes in Hyderabad seeking refuge throughout winter.

“We can see many newly arrived winter migrant birds at Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar, Ameenpur Lake and other lakes in the city. Soon after Diwali, birds like Ruddy Shelduck, Northern shovelers, Mallard, Gadwall, and Barheaded geese start appearing at the lakes in Hyderabad. The Bar-headed geese, apparently flies over the tallest peaks of Himalayas to come to southern parts of India”, said Shafaat Ullah. Except for scores of waterbirds, there are nearly 30 other arboreal, land birds and the birds of prey species which, during winter, can be spotted at city’s gardens.

“The people who live near some semi-urban areas of the city, can see spectacular murmurations of Rosy Starlings which arrive in thousands from Europe and parts of Central Asia,” he said. This apart, forest birds like Siberian stonechat, Blue-rock Thrush wagtails, and birds of prey like Montagu’s harrier can also be spotted in the outskirts of the city, added the bird-watcher.

30 arboreal, land birds can be spotted during winter
Except for scores of waterbirds, there are nearly 30 other arboreal, land birds and the birds of prey species which, during winter, can be spotted at city’s gardens.  “People who live near some semi-urban areas of the city, can see spectacular murmurations of Rosy Starlings which arrive from various continents,” said Shafaat Ullah

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp