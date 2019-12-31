Telugu woman dies in car crash in Michigan 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old Hyderabad based software engineer sustained critical injuries rendering her brain-dead in a road accident in Michigan in the US on Friday, blotting out her career dreams for good. Charitha Reddy Aella was declared brain-dead by doctors on Sunday at a hospital where she was under treatment in Muskegan. A resident of Lansing, Michigan, she was working for a software firm. The accident occurred when a Muskegon Heights man, in an inebriated condition, rammed his car into the Toyota Camry in which Charitha and her friends were travelling. Charitha’s friends are still recovering in the hospital.

Charitha Reddy

Jayanthi Reddy Ganugupathi, Charitha’s sister, started fundraising on GoFundMe.com, where she described the details of the incident and wrote, “The crash happened around 8:50 pm, Friday (December 27) near Coopersville, Michigan in a 2008 Toyota Camry. A Muskegon Heights man (40) was travelling in the right lane and crashed into the back of the Toyota with his car.” The crash severely injured Charitha, who was sitting in the backseat behind the driver.

She was rushed her to Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon. Charitha was unconscious and did not respond to the treatment. She claimed that Charitha was enlisted as an organ-donor, and her organs had been harvested after she was declares brain-dead. The GoFundMe page read, “Currently doctors are operating on her to take her organs. Her uncle has started from India. We request each one of you to donate as much as possible which could be supportive and helpful to her family.

A sincere request from my family.” The fundraiser with the goal to raise $75,000 was started to bring her back to India by her uncle. Charitha was described as a “sweet, happy-go and beloved soul.” Her sister wrote, “She was a confident and independent woman who always had a strong faith in herself that anything can be achieved with firm compassion and conviction. She showered selfless love to every individual, and she was ready to hear out other’s problems. She gave immense support and strongly believed that togetherness is everything! No words can express the love she has for her family and friends alike.”