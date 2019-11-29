Hyderabad varsity bags ‘University of the Year’ award from FICCI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has bagged the ‘University of the Year’ award (In existence for over 30 years) from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the Higher Education Excellence Awards programme held in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to a press release, the university was shortlisted after undergoing a rigorous assessment made by industry leaders, academics and policymakers.

The shortlisted universities underwent a final jury evaluation based on face-to-face presentations before a grand jury on October 22, 2019, at the FICCI office in New Delhi.

UoH scored high on the yardsticks of new initiatives like - Student Welfare, Academic and Research Grant (SWARG), TIE-U, fast-track promotions under graded autonomy, specialised centres, outcome metrics, awards and honours, rankings (NIRF, QS, NAAC), collaborations, and future plans.

Vice-Chancellor of UoH, Appa Rao Podile said, “The award strengthens the University’s resolve to better serve the nation as its leading public, multidisciplinary institution.”

The university has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Bordeaux in France, to facilitate the exchange of faculties and students between the universities.

UoH will also involve in joint research projects with the University of Bordeaux, which is one of the top-ranking universities in France with a faculty strength of over 5,000.

The MoU was signed at an international conference in France on ‘Plants with health benefits and Biomolecules of Interest’ organized by the University of Bordeaux on Wednesday.