Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad varsity bags ‘University of the Year’ award from FICCI

According to a press release, the university was shortlisted after undergoing a rigorous assessment made by industry leaders, academics and policymakers.

Published: 29th November 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has bagged the ‘University of the Year’ award (In existence for over 30 years) from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the Higher Education Excellence Awards programme held in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to a press release, the university was shortlisted after undergoing a rigorous assessment made by industry leaders, academics and policymakers.

The shortlisted universities underwent a final jury evaluation based on face-to-face presentations before a grand jury on October 22, 2019, at the FICCI office in New Delhi. 

UoH scored high on the yardsticks of new initiatives like - Student Welfare, Academic and Research Grant (SWARG), TIE-U, fast-track promotions under graded autonomy, specialised centres, outcome metrics, awards and honours, rankings (NIRF, QS, NAAC), collaborations, and future plans. 

Vice-Chancellor of UoH, Appa Rao Podile said, “The award strengthens the University’s resolve to better serve the nation as its leading public, multidisciplinary institution.” 

The university has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Bordeaux in France, to facilitate the exchange of faculties and students between the universities. 

UoH will also involve in joint research projects with the University of Bordeaux, which is one of the top-ranking universities in France with a faculty strength of over 5,000.

The MoU was signed at an international conference in France on ‘Plants with health benefits and Biomolecules of Interest’ organized by the University of Bordeaux on Wednesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Hyderabad University of the Year award 2019 FICCI
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Priyanka Reddy murder case: Sister, father narrate the vet's ordeal
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp