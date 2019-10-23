I-T searches at Asian Cinema premises in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Multiple locations belonging to Asian Cinema & Multiplexes Private Limited and Skill Promoters Infra Private Limited were searched by Income Tax officials in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The operation began in the wee hours and went on till late in the evening.

The residence of Sunil Narang, who heads the operations of the Asian Cinema group, and the firm’s corporate office in Jubilee Hills were among the several locations searched.

When contacted, a source close to Asian Cinema & Multiplexes confirmed the I-T searches but claimed it was a routine procedure by the agency. The source refused to share more details about the operation.