Hyderabad welcomes Kids’ health food startup

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : For most kids, the word ‘snack’ conjures up images of a pack of chips, cookies, chocolates or sugar filled jellies. Many children graze through the day eating unhealthy snacks that are not specifically targeted for their age. As per a study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment, 93% of children between the age group of 9-17 eat packaged food.

Children today have access to packaged food more than ever. A quick stop at the supermarket can result in a number of snack packs that are mostly unhealthy. Parents often find it difficult to buy trustworthy, wholesome, healthy and guilt free snacks that are suitable for children. "That is how Timios was born," says founders, brother sister duo, Aswani Chaitanya and Hima Bindu.

The Hyderabadi duo say that their idea was to give design healthy food products for children. "Age-appropriate covering age ranges starting from 6 months to 12 years. (Babies, toddlers and schoolers). Each product is made with 100 per cent natural ingredients and contains zero preservatives," they add.

The idea for Timios, which is funded by MTR Foods, came about when Aswani moved to India from the US in 2014 after spending about 15 years at top tier investment banks. Once he returned, he was in search of healthy age appropriate snacks for his two boys. Unlike in the developed markets, there were no options for healthy yet tasty snacks designed for children.

He realized the gap in the market and teamed up with his sister Hima Bindu, who holds a masters degree in nutrition and has worked as a research associate "Each of these products are designed in suitable portions to provide the necessary nutrition. We are working out on other snacks for toddlers and schools," says Bindu. They are available on e-commerce websites and in over 250 stories including baby and organic stores.