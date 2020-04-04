Don’t book gas cylinders in panic, says Indian Oil Corporation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indane Gas authorities on Friday appealed to the citizens to not resort to panic booking of gas cylinders as they have enough stock available.

Indian Oil Corporation’s nodal officer E Rama appealed to the people to not to resort to hoarding stocks by booking in advance.

She also urged the people to not show up at the gas agencies with the cylinders, as the door delivery service has remained unaffected. She further requested their customers to use digital payments as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus.