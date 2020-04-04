RGIA to supply essential goods across country 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) will play a major role in helping maintain the supply of essentials in the country. This began with the transport of medical and other essential goods for Hyderabad via Qatar Cargo QR 8311, which landed in the city at 1.35 am on April 2, making it the first consignment dealt by the GMR-led Hyderabad Air Cargo.

The special arrangement was made after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permitted cargo operations using existing passenger category aircraft subject to specific guidelines issued by it. This allows airports and airlines to assist in the movement of medical equipment and essential goods. After dropping the consignment in Hyderabad, Qatar Cargo QR 8311 airlifted 28 tonnes of essential supplies from the city and departed at 3 am the same day for Doha. It connected the shipments from thereon to other corners of the world.

RGIA is one of the six national hubs under the Central government’s ‘Lifeline Udaan’ arrangement for operating medical cargo lifelines for the nation in this hour of crisis.“We are happy that DGCA was proactive and permitted cargo operations using passenger category aircraft. This has opened a window of opportunity for the aviation community to leverage the fleet of idled passenger aircraft. Having successfully handled the first such flight to operate into Hyderabad under the new DGCA guidelines, we remain committed to supporting continued operations of our nation’s air cargo lifeline in the days to come,” SGK Kishore, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), said.

Around 200 personnel were reportedly working in shifts at the Hyderabad Air Cargo, handling around 10 freighters weekly along with some special cargo charters, which connect Hyderabad with major foreign destinations. The staff have protected gear and their health is being monitored. The DGCA order can help more airlines use their grounded aircraft for cargo-only operations.