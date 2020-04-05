‘Look into Covid- related innovations’: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao urged department’s Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to look into the feasibility of various innovations that would help in fighting the battle against Covid-19.

While responding to a tweet, Rama Rao tagged Ranjan and said, “Lots of innovative ideas coming to the fore in these times @jayesh_ranjan. Kindly get one of our hospitals to explore the feasibility of usage.”

The idea refers to one proposed by Krishna Ganji who claimed that he has come up with an easy to use ventilator system.

“We can manufacture in Rs 4,000. 1. Volume of the air pumped 2. No of breaths and battery backup. (sic),” said Ganji in a tweet.

“The availability of ventilators in India is low as per population. In order to contribute to the number of ventilators we have come up with a low-cost ventilator,” Ganji said.

Other innovative proposals that have come include a 3D printed low cost ventilator and a ‘disinfection chamber which limits the spread’ of Coronavirus. Ranjan told Express that the Health Department would have to ascertain feasibility of these innovations.