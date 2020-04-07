STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CODE19 online hackathon against corona from Apr 10  

The participants would work on solutions through ideations, wireframes, designs, developments and testing the prototype they are creating.

CODE19 to find solutions to India’s challenges against the Coronavirus outbreak.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Silicon-Valley-based Motwani Jadeja Foundation is bringing together the best minds in a 72-hour online hackathon called CODE19 to find solutions to India’s challenges against the Coronavirus outbreak. The contest, which begins on April 10 (Good Friday), is expected to see over 3,000 participants across nationalities, ethnicities and gender.

Working online from the comfort of their homes while India is on a 21-day lockdown, they will collaborate with mentors, subject-matter specialists, data sources and a network of collaborators in the quest for solutions against COVID-19. The online hackathon is open to everyone as individuals and teams, without any criteria or age limit. Sign up on www.code19.in till 6 pm IST on April 10.

Projects are divided into eight specific themes: Medical treatment and testing; Travel and Tourism; Mitigation - Isolation, protection/masks, and social distancing in India; Social life, welfare, and awareness; Research and development; Open innovation for COVID-19; Education and awareness; and Industry. The participants would work on solutions through ideations, wireframes, designs, developments and testing the prototype they are creating.

Under the Open Innovation category, participants would be free to propose their own ideas, technologies and innovative solutions, bioinformatics, datasets, apps for diagnosis, and the likes, which can be leveraged for strengthening the fight against Coronavirus. Prize money worth US$ 10,000 is on offer for the winners. The winners would be announced at 9 pm on April 14. Code19India is being held in collaboration with Bengaluru-based HackerEarth, said Asha Jadeja Motwani, the well-known entrepreneur, investor Founder of Motwani Jadeja Foundation.

