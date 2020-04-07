STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steel bridge flyover at Punjagutta to be ready by May this year

The 18 shops near Maisamma temple under the Endowment Department will be temporarily accommodated at GHMC Model Market.

Published: 07th April 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad's ever busy PVNR flyover wore a deserted look as part of lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao instructed the GHMC engineering wing to speed up the road widening works at Panjagutta graveyard for the construction of a steel bridge over the graveyard.

He also directed the GHMC to ensure that the agency deploys more manpower so that the work takes place in a brisk pace as the present situation is favourable for execution of works, as there is no traffic problem due to the lockdown. KTR, along with Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav and GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan visited the SRDP work site at Punjagutta graveyard.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor stated that the road widening work on both sides at Panjagutta were going on at an estimated cost of `23 crore. Presently, the work is on at the right side of the road leading from Panjagutta to the graveyard at an estimated cost of `5.95 crore.

On the progress of the 83 metre steel bridge, he said that around 80 per cent of the foundation has been completed till date, and that the fabrication of structural steel was in progress. The bridge is expected to be completed by May end this year.

Mayor inspects flyover works at LB Nagar

The Mayor, along with the Chairman of Musi River Front Development Corporation D Sudheer Reddy, and Telangana Endowment Commissioner Anil Kumar held a discussion with shop tenants that come under the Endownment Department at LB Nagar and convinced them to vacate the shops for land acquisition required for a flyover. The flyover, which would be located at LB Nagar junction road, will join Vijayawada and Hyderabad routes.The 18 shops near Maisamma temple under the Endowment Department will be temporarily accommodated at GHMC Model Market.

