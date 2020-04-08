STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four in 10 Indian adults have experienced identity theft

A majority (74%) have at times chosen not to download a certain app or use a specific service solely because of its privacy policy.

Published: 08th April 2020 11:08 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Nearly four in 10 respondents in India (39%) have experienced identity theft, with 10% impacted in the past year alone, according to the annual Cyber Safety Insights Report released by NortonLifeLock,  a consumer cyber safety company on Tuesday. The study reveals that 61% of respondents feel well-protected against ID theft but 63% would have no idea what to do in case of an identity theft, and more than three-quarters (79%) wish they had more information on what to do if it were to happen.

The study further reveals that identity theft and cybercrime appear to be more common among men than women (44% vs. 33% ID theft, 84% vs. 76% cybercrime), and among younger adults (18-39 years) compared to older adults (40+ years) (41% vs. 22% ID theft, 81% vs. 73% cybercrime). Overall, a strong majority of respondents (80%) reported being a victim of a cybercrime at some point in their lives, with two-thirds (66%) having experienced a cybercrime in the past 12 months.

The two main concerns as reported by the respondents are: selling of sensitive personal information to third parties and it being used in decision-making processes without their consent (41%) and their personal information being exposed in a data breach and compromised by cyber criminals (40%). They are most likely by far to be proactively looking for better ways to protect their privacy (86% vs. 65% global average). Interestingly, almost all Indian respondents (94% vs. 84% global average) have actively taken steps to hide their online footprint (i.e., to protect their online activities and personal information).

A majority (74%) have at times chosen not to download a certain app or use a specific service solely because of its privacy policy. They are also more likely than consumers globally to have opted against purchasing a smart home device over privacy or security concerns (63% vs. 37% global average).  

“Headlines of identity theft, data breaches and online fraud are on the rise and it is crucial that we understand the seriousness of protecting personal information,” said Ritesh Chopra, Country Director, NortonLifeLock, India. “The report reveals that Indians are complacent about sharing their data if they get something in return. Consumers need to understand that being cyber safe is a shared responsibility that starts with every individual. It is crucial for us to be mindful of our digital footprint, the kind of data we are actively sharing with third parties and the extent of access we are giving,” he adds.

