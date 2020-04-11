An app for kirana stores

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the retail eco system has seen drastic changes. There are nearly 12 million small and medium neighborhood kirana stores, out of which only 25 lakh stores are functioning currently. With the Government enforcing strict regulations, retailers selling essential goods are experiencing challenges in a very different way. Some of the challenges include slowed down of operations owing to logistics issue, cash flow, maintaining social distancing and ways to serve the consumers with online ordering and delivery.

With continued lockdown, people are returning to their neighborhood kiranas for buying their daily essentials. Unfortunately, the kirana owners have limited options to serve customers in these times of social distancing especially in their channel of choice be it phone, whatsApp or even online ordering. An app GoFrugal works with over 5000+ kirana stores across the country. Since these stores are all-season business and it’s important they become omni-channel working with aggregators for ordering and delivery or building their own platform costs them time or money.

And when the kirana store owners an online ordering App with their own brand also brings them added control as they are able to provide better experience to his favorite customers. The free bundled solution will help these store owners in two ways:

OrderEasy

The store can set up an exclusive branded android app/iOS app through which their consumers can order from. Orders are automatically pushed into the POS making it easier for retailers to measure and improve their capability. The ordering experience is made similar to other apps where order is punched only when the item is available.

GoDeliver

This app will help manage the deliveries. Also helps owners control this rush by streamlining deliveries, sharing the most optimum routes with the delivery staff. Tracking the delivery, location and even rescheduling or canceling is made simple and easy for the business owners. “These are difficult times. During such lockdown when there is a need for essentials goods, our neighbourhood kirana stores are the ones who have stepped up to help us.“To further empower the efforts of these retailers, we are offering our gratitude by providing free solutions till September 2020,” said Kumar Vembu, CEO and Founder, GoFrugal.