Two special Air India flights from Hyderabad take 165 US nationals home

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Sunday handled two special passenger charter relief flights of Air India to evacuate 165 US nationals from Hyderabad back to their home country. The first flight AI 1615, an Airbus A-320 landed on Sunday at 2.13 pm from Mumbai and departed with 82 US-bound passengers (81 adults and one infant) at 3.15 pm to Mumbai.

The second flight AI 1617, another Airbus A-320, landed at 2.54 pm from Mumbai and departed with 83 US-bound passengers (82 adults and one infant) at 3.51 pm to Mumbai. Both flights operated as domestic. Passengers were further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destinations.

In coordination with the US Consulate and the Telangana government, the US-bound passengers reached the airport between 12 pm and 2 pm. Passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitised main passenger terminal building, which had been kept ready for evacuation operations.