Life inside a Covid containment zone

Officials, however, state that they are conducting regular inspections and creating awareness among residents.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:46 AM

containment
By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS 139 containment zones have been identified in Hyderabad, residents in these areas are living in fear. Residents of Ravi Colony, Mahendra Hills, which is one such zone, claim that the atmosphere around them appears to be straight out of a scary movie.  The first COVID-19 positive patient in the State was from here. He has since recovered and has been quarantined in his house in Ravi Colony.

Speaking to The New Indian Express over the phone, a resident, Sesham Srinivas, who lives nearby, says, “Officials have confirmed that the patient has completely recovered and that he has completed his quarantine time. Despite that, this area has been classified as a containment zone. This has intensified fear and rumours among the residents.”

Another resident, Sampath Kumar says, “A lot of the families have been restricted from going out because they can infect others. If that is the case, then why are medical officials not coming to take our samples for testing?” Health check-ups should be conducted to prevent the spread of the virus,” he added.
Barricades which are eight-nine feet high have been put up and a banner reads in red: “This is a Covid-19 containment zone. No Entry.”

The president of Ravi Colony, KS Sanjeev Reddy says, “They have just barricaded the area and nothing more is being done. No spraying or special sanitation drive has been taken up in the area.”Officials, however, state that they are conducting regular inspections and creating awareness among residents.

Barricades eight-nine feet high put up
Barricades eight-nine feet high put up

COVID-19 containment
Coronavirus
