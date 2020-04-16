Now you can book a cab to hospital, pharmacy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Uber announced Uber Essential to facilitate essential travel for residents of in Hyderabad, amidst the extended national lockdown to help contain the spread of Covid-19. With the full consent of authorities, this limited mobility solution has been providing transportation for riders to essential service locations such as hospitals and pharmacies, as permitted and approved by local authorities. All riders on Uber Essential are mandated to carry relevant documentation to validate their purpose of travel to authorities.

Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, said, “In conformity with government guidelines, we urge people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel. Through Uber Essential, we are selectively offering rides for essential services only to cater to crucial travel requirements in select cities. Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, we are leveraging our technology and network of driver-partners to enable citizens to access essential services, while also helping authorities contain the spread of Covid-19.’’

Uber is committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19, and is undertaking all precautionary measures, as advised by public health authorities. Uber Essential driver-partners are being provided masks, gloves, sanitizers, and safety training. They’re also being issued curfew passes by local law enforcement authorities to ensure seamless movement to essential service locations.

Uber Essential riders will receive reminders through in-app messages and emails about basic steps they can take to help prevent the spread of the virus. Riders in these cities can open the app to check the availability of UberEssential in the area.