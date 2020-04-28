STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Balanagar flyover to be ready by August

The work on the long-pending Balanagar flyover under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) would be completed by August this year.

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with MAUD secretary Arvind Kumar, inspects Balanagar flyover work

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The work on the long-pending Balanagar flyover under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) would be completed by August this year.The lockdown has helped the authorities expedite the work as there has been no traffic flow since the last one month.

The work on laying about seven foundations, which could not be laid earlier, has been completed now and the rest two would be laid by the month-end.Land acquisition for road widening has been completed except at some small stretches. The HMDA has decided to instruct the work agency to mobilise additional manpower to finish the work before the deadline.

On Monday, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Chief City Planner S Devender Reddy and HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy inspected the work on the flyover.The flyover from Balanagar to Narsapur Crossroads is crucial to ease the traffic as well as to reduce the road accidents.The total length of the flyover is 1,130 m and the total cost of the project is estimated at `387 crore (`122 crore for construction and `265 crore for land acquisition).

