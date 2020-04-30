STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Facial recognition tech to be the new normal

In post-Covid era, TS govt plans to ditch fingerprint-based attendance system as it is risky 

Published: 30th April 2020 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

express Illustration

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State administration plans to replace biometric attendance system, which is in place at most government offices, with a facial recognition-based system in the post-Covid-19 era. With social distancing recommended and touching unidentified surfaces discouraged to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus, the facial recognition-based attendance system would be beneficial. Officials in the Telangana government said they were also looking for other technologies in line with the WHO guidelines for an employee attendance system. 

Based on the existing technology used to disburse pensions, issue Covid-19 digital travel passes and pensioner’s life certificate, pilot projects of attendance system was implemented by the Telangana State Technology Services. Apart from that, it was also being used by the Technical Education Department of Khammam and in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, an official in the IT Department said.

The contact-less system works by bringing in the existing biometric form of the attendance infrastructure with cameras and a live facial recognition technology. Officials said location would be added to the system in the future. “Contact-based attendance system in all government departments will be replaced with facial recognition. The system is based on the existing pension disbursal technology,” an official said.

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, all establishments deactivated fingerprint-based attendance system as it posed a high risk of contracting the virus. The implementation of the technology would also depend on the Data Protection Bill pending in Parliament, the official said. The State government started introducing facial recognition in various modes of governance and even polling. Recently, during the municipal elections, 10 polling stations in Kompally used facial recognition to verify voters on a pilot basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp