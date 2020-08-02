Prof Saibaba’s mother dies of cancer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suryavathi, the mother of jailed Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, died of cancer at the age of 78 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Professor Saibaba, who is 90 per cent physically-handicapped, has been incarcerated in Nagpur prison for six years on charges of alleged links with Maoists.

For the past few months, his family had been trying to get him released on bail, so that he could visit his ailing mother in Hyderabad one last time. But their petition was rejected by the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday.