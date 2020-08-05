COVID-19: Website helps connect plasma donors with recipients in Hyderabad

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: Taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent need for plasma by patients, some unscrupulous people have been caught cheating by impersonating as plasma donors and duping donees after taking money.

A recently launched website, donateplasma.scsc.in, developed by Contenterra Software Private Limited in association with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), is yet another gateway aiming to connect genuine plasma donors with needy donees. The COVID-19 Control Room backs the website and it is limited to GHMC limits. Since it went live about 10 days ago, over 260 requests have been fulfilled through this exercise.

Apps can be cumbersome to download, but, "websites can be accessed from smartphones as well as desktops and laptops", said Pallav Bajjuri, partner, Contenterra Software Private Limited.

How does it ensure the patient has received plasma? Pallav who along with his 14-member team designed the website in three days, says: "The control room that backs the application hosts a team of experienced coordinators and volunteers (facilitated by various NGOs) who communicate with both donors and recipients. The objective of this communication is to make the best effort at addressing everyone’s needs."

What is the procedure?