COVID-19: Website helps connect plasma donors with recipients in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent need for plasma by patients, some unscrupulous people have been caught cheating by impersonating as plasma donors and duping donees after taking money.
A recently launched website, donateplasma.scsc.in, developed by Contenterra Software Private Limited in association with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), is yet another gateway aiming to connect genuine plasma donors with needy donees. The COVID-19 Control Room backs the website and it is limited to GHMC limits. Since it went live about 10 days ago, over 260 requests have been fulfilled through this exercise.
Apps can be cumbersome to download, but, "websites can be accessed from smartphones as well as desktops and laptops", said Pallav Bajjuri, partner, Contenterra Software Private Limited.
How does it ensure the patient has received plasma? Pallav who along with his 14-member team designed the website in three days, says: "The control room that backs the application hosts a team of experienced coordinators and volunteers (facilitated by various NGOs) who communicate with both donors and recipients. The objective of this communication is to make the best effort at addressing everyone’s needs."
What is the procedure?
-
Donors/donees register on the website
-
The system raises an alarm with the backend team informing it of the new request
-
If the new request is from a donor, a co-ordinator calls them to check their details, eligibility, and availability
-
If the new request is from a donee, a coordinator invokes the system to find the best match and initiates communication with the donor
-
When the donor is found, the coordinator arranges transportation for the donor and prepares the ground for his arrival at the donation location
-
After the request has been fulfilled, they close the requirement on the system to prevent recirculation of the request across social media