IIIT-H to hold course on pedagogy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) will conduct a week-long certificate programme in online pedagogy for college faculty.

The course will help educators understand pedagogy models, approaches and techniques for teaching online. The seven-day online course will be conducted between 17 - 23 August.

The course is available at a capped price of `5,000. It will include tools and skills required for recording lecture videos and creating interactive content on popular Learning Management systems, and tips for facilitating collaboration.