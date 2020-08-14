US consulate in Hyderabad to process student visas on limited basis from August 17

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The US Consulate General, Hyderabad, has said that consular sections are opening to process student and academic exchange visitor visa applications on a limited basis from August 17.

"Student visas are a high priority, and we will make every effort to assist applicants in a timely fashion while keeping our customers and staff safe. However, due to our very limited appointment availability, we may not be able to accommodate all requests in time for the start of the fall semester," the US Consulate General tweeted.

The US embassy on its site said, "Consular sections in the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and other four Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata will begin processing student and academic exchange visitor visa applications on a limited basis on August 17."

"After consultation with our health and security professionals, we will open in a limited manner that puts the safety of our customers and staff first. We will first process emergency student and exchange visitor appointment requests received prior to August 12 and then offer public appointments," the embassy added.

It said it would refresh appointments as it has availability, generally two weeks in advance. Prospective students and exchange visitors should schedule an appointment no more than three weeks prior to their class start date.

"We expect appointment slots to be filled quickly. Please continue to monitor our website for availability. Student visas are a high priority, and we will make every effort to assist student visa applicants in a timely fashion while keeping our customers and staff safe," the Embassy said.

"Due to our very limited appointment availability we will not be able to accommodate all requests in time for the start of the fall semester. We will try to handle requests based on when we receive them and when classes will start. We ask for your patience during this time. This being said, we continue to remain closed for routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services," it said.

The Embassy said it will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but could not say when. The MRV fee is valid and may be used to schedule an interview appointment in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment.

"If you have an urgent need to travel, please follow the guidance provided at http://cdn.ustraveldocs.com/in/in-niv-expeditedappointment.asp to request an emergency appointment. Applicants for H1B, H2B, H4, L and certain J categories covered by Presidential Proclamation 10052 should request an appointment only if you have reason to believe you may qualify for one of the exceptions listed here: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/News/visas-news.html," the Embassy said.