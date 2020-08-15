STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad engineer develops smart germicidal device to kill virus on surfaces

It can be turned on with a mobile application, so that no-one gets directly exposed to the UV light.

Smart Ultraviolet Germicidal device developed by Avinash Gandi will be virtually displayed at the State-level ‘Exhibition of Innovation’ on Independence Day.

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After learning about the harmful effects of sanitisers and sprays, which are being widely used to contain Coronavirus, a city based Robotics Engineer — Avinash Gandi — developed ‘Smart Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation’ device to kill viruses that linger in the air or on surfaces.

The device, which is being hailed as the need of hour, will be virtually displayed at the State-level ‘Exhibition of Innovation’ or ‘Intinta Innovator’ at Independence Day celebrations. Avinash conceptualised, designed and developed the device in less than a month. A resident of Madhapur, Avinash claimed that it was the only patented device that had been completely developed in the city.

Having eight UV-ray emitting lights of 40 watts each, the device can disinfect a room within 10 minutes. The innovator developed three different models to kill the germs and viruses. The top-end model can kill air-borne or surface-laid viruses in just six seconds.

Speaking to Express, Avinash said, “Studies on Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus have revealed that UV light is effective in killing the virus. That inspired me to develop a cost-effective UV device.” The device can be developed at a cost of Rs  50,000 against similar models worth Rs  20 lakh, he added.

It can be turned on with a mobile application, so that no-one gets directly exposed to the UV light. It has four sensors to detect human movement. If any movement is encountered it is automatically switched off to avoid exposing people to hazardous UV rays.

