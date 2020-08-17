Hyderabad roads battered as rain wreaks havoc

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most of the roads in Hyderabad suffered heavy damage as the rains continued to batter the city. Roads which were not yet taken care of during the recent maintenance works have been dotted with potholes, and the asphalt on many newly-laid roads have washed away, exposing the gravel beneath.

Roads in Balanagar, Shaikpet, Bairamalguda, and several other areas where new flyovers are under construction, have gone from bad to worse. Potholes of various sizes can be observed at vital by-lanes, including the ones at Nallagandla, Tellapur, First Lancer, Boiguda Kaman, Mallepally, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Attapur, Jiaguda, Purna Pul and many other parts of Old City. Some main roads at Pragati Nagar, Kukatpally, Gaganmahal Road in Domalguda, Himayatnagar and Boduppal are also pothole-ridden.

The road under Langar Houz flyover has turned very dangerous, with nearly a foot-deep pothole extending across the road’s width. “We have complained, but there is no response from the GHMC. The road was scraped off in the month of May for re-carpeting. But the corporation has not re-carpeted it yet,” said Rishi Manohar, a general store merchant whose shop is located near the pothole. “It has led to several accidents. Even my motorcycle totters when I pass from this road. But there is no other way,” he added.Newly-laid asphalt roads near Lakdi-ka-pul, Mehdipatnam and Nanal Nagar have washed away. Nonetheless, the main roads under the Metro rail are more or less safe to ride on.

Netizens were also seen trolling the GHMC on Twitter, stating that roads in the city have turned into ‘vehicle suspension testing machines’. Meanwhile, several attempts to contact the concerned GHMC engineers went in vain.