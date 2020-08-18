Flights to London resume from Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was re-connected with Heathrow Airport, London from August 17 under the air transport bubbles as part of GoI’s efforts to re-start international air connectivity.

This gives a big boost to air travel, which is now showing signs of recovery amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Re-starting this connection between Hyderabad and London, the first flight of British Airways (BA 276), a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner wide-bodied aircraft took off on Monday from Hyderabad to Heathrow around 7.50 am.

All passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitized Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of GMR Hyderabad International Airport. screening and safety measures were in place including thermal screening. social distancing was enforced through special queuing.