STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ode to a woman’s beauty even in mundane chores

City-based Telugu-Tamil singer and lyricist Aditya Iyengar talks about the YouTube sensation ‘Andam’, a song for which he has penned the lyrics

Published: 19th August 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Aditya Iyengar

Aditya Iyengar

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu pop song ‘Andam’ sung by Ghibran with lyrics by Aditya Iyengar for Amazon Prime Music’s Hyderabad Gig Season one, which was released on August 5, has had an astounding 2.67 million views on YouTube. The melodious rendition has captured the imagination of millions of music lovers, not just for its mellifluous tune, which is hummable and easy-on-the-ears, but also for its sublime lyrics that capture one’s imagination.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Aditya shares that he is thrilled at the manner it is being received. Describing the lyrics that extol a woman’s beauty, he says, “The sheer love of a boy sometimes makes him search for beauty in everything his girl does. This song is about looking for those nuances that make him fall in love.”

The 28-year-old, who quit his job in Deloitte, when he was 25, in order to pursue music full-time, says he loved Ghibran’s mesmerising composition. “The response post-release has been overwhelming and dream-like,” he says adding he has received appreciation from across the spectrum.

The multi-faceted Aditya holds an MBA from IPE, Hyderabad. The music director playback singer, live performer, and lyricist also has an MA in Carnatic vocal music from Madras University.

How did he get interested in music? Aditya, whose dream is to sing for AR Rahman, points out, “It was at the behest of my parents that I started learning music when I was 12 years old. At that time, I never thought of making a career in music. But, then I started getting opportunities to sing in Telugu movies. Tired of the loop-life in the corporate world, I felt it was time to jump careers and pursue a singing career.”
Aditya’s mother is a Telugu and father is a Tamil. Brought up in the Old City of Hyderabad, he fluently speaks and sings in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu and English.

Having sung for over 70 movies, including Baahubali, Disco Raja and others, he has performed in over 1,000 live shows, including in the USA, as a part of Baahubali team with MM Keeravani. He also works as a vocal trainer at the prestigious Shankar Mahadevan Academy.

Worried like the other creative people, he rues, “There has not been much work as movie releases have been put on hold. If anybody asks for my vocals, I’m just recording it in my home studio and sending it across. If anyone needs lyrics, we are trying to finish it off over phone calls. Public performances are completely closed! So there is relatively less work and everything is work from home.”

andam...

Mukhamu pai vaalu kurulu
Na praanalanni laaguthunnave
Yente yente nee andam, na usuru teesthunda?
Paalabuggala pai vunna aa puttumacha baadhente?
Aadhar card lo kuda inthandam yente cheli
When your hair falls onto your face,
it just pulls the life out of me and makes me feel alive.
Will your ecstatic beauty ever allow me to live soberly?
Why does the nevus on your milky white cheek look so good?
How do you look so beautiful even in your Aadhar card picture?

— Tamanna S Mehdi
tamanna@newindianexpress.com
@tamannamehdi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rasheed Anwar
    Talented guy
    10 hours ago reply
Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp