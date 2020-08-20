Leading to the Trails of History in Palamu Fort

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: Many times the literary world has seen science and fiction merge together bringing forward unforgettable collections. While not every writer, who chooses to tell a story can be Anton Chekhov or Khaled Hosseini holding a stethoscope in one hand and a manuscript in another, it’s interesting to see some medical doctors choosing to be raconteurs of historical thrillers. Dr Razi Ahmed, 34, a critical care specialist practising in Ranchi(Jharkhand), penned his debut book The Secret of The Palamu Fort a tale of murder and mystery linked to the 350-year-old history of the fort in Palamu which was once ruled by the king Medini Ray. Now, the doctor-author is treating Covid-19 patients on the frontline but also looking forward to get his book made into a film after the situation comes in control.



This is historical fiction-thriller. What made you choose the genre?

Two years ago I went to Palamu Fort for a visit and got to know more about it through the folklore. It intrigued me much. I came back and began penning about it. The story is about a detective Robin Horo solving murder mysteries. The historical part in the book is true as are the timelines, places, historical data. There’s a belief that there’s a treasure buried in the fort which belonged to the then ruling Mundari dynasty of tribal kings.

How did you research for your book?

It’s almost a forgotten place in the ruins of historical timeline. I had to dig deep into whatever books I could get access to. I had conversations with the history professors of St. Xavier’s College which led me to do more research at the library in Ranchi University.

Do your patients ask you about the character in the book?

It happens many times when people recognise me and converse with me about the book. Now, since I am clad in PPE mostly it’s difficult for my patients to recognise me.

In your next book are we going to see pandemic seen from a doctor’s eye who was on the frontline?

I may be writing a non-fiction book on how people are behaving with each other. Two fiction books are in the pipeline. One is a sequel of my debut book. The next one is science fiction. These two books are based in Jharkhand. I try to base the characters on real people.



Are you ready to sacrifice the text since much of it is lost in script writing?

The ultimate destination of the book is to reach out to more people, I am comfortable with the editing process.







