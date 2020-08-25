Women need to be more decisive: Actress Shabana Azmi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YFLO Chairperson Apurva Jain and executive committee invited actor Shabana Azmi for the national event of 2020. Gracing the same event was Jahnabi Phookan, the 37th National FICCI FLO president. She is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Jungle Travels India and Assam Bengal Navigation Company.

Her primary focus is on sustainable livelihood for women’s economic empowerment. Ratna Rao Shekhar, founder of WOW magazine, moderated the session. YFLO treasurer Arti Shah started the session on an auspicious note with Ganesh Vandana. Jahnabi shared her work and theme for the year and asked Shabana about the relationship she shared with her father, the illustrious poet Kaifi Azmi.

The actor spoke about how her father inspired her and left an everlasting impression on her. She said that Arth was the movie from which she started portraying strong women on screen. “I am happy that the world is changing and women are being granted equality in all spheres, but they still need to be more decisive in terms of finance, family planning and economic independence,” the actor said.