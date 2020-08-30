Hyderabad airport wins big at energy leaders' awards by Confederation of Indian Industry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport won the CII National Energy Leader and Excellent Energy Efficient Unit at the 21st National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Godrej Green Business Centre, on Saturday.

The annual forum recognizes the companies engaged in energy-efficiency initiatives that adopt best practices and technological advancement in their daily operations.

Over the last three years, GHIAL has achieved all energy saving of around 4.55 MU in its operations owing to its consistent and sustainable approach towards energy efficiency measures, which has also led to a dip in the GHG (Green House Gas) emissions.

Hyderabad International Airport is also a Carbon Neutral Airport having Level 3 + “Neutrality” Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) under its Airport Carbon Accreditation

(ACA) programme.

Speaking on this recognition, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport said: “We are happy to receive the award which reaffirms our commitment to make the best use of the energy resources available.

"As a responsible corporate, GHIAL is committed to exploring and implementing best-in-class energy efficient solutions. We have been consciously working towards energy efficiency and thus we have introduced several eco-friendly measures with innovative cloud based landscape irrigation system, real time energy consumption monitoring, electric-powered vehicles viz. buggies, ground handler vehicles, baggage trolley movers, and e-cars among others to name a few.”