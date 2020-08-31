STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Despite coronavirus threat, thousands take out Muharram procession in Hyderabad

Earlier, the High Court, while denying permission for the procession, had said that if its order was violated, the Commissioner of Police would be authorised to take action.

Published: 31st August 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Shia Muslims participate in the Muharram procession in city.

Shia Muslims participate in the Muharram procession in city. (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Violating High Court orders and brushing off the prevalent threat of Covid-19, thousands of Shia Muslims hit the streets to observe the 10th day of Muharram by flagellating themselves, in honour of Imam Hussain, who was martyred in the battle of Karbala.

On Saturday, the City Police Commissioner had granted permission for the alam to be taken out on a van, instead of an elephant, for the first time in Hyderabad’s history. He had appealed to the community to cooperate with the police and not gather on the route, as the procession was disallowed in view of the pandemic.

However, on Sunday, as the alam from Bibi ka Alawa in Dabeerpura began its journey on the van guarded by police personnel, thousands gathered on either side of it and tagged along as it passed through Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Purani Haveli, Darulshifa and Chaderghat.

Earlier, the High Court, while denying permission for the procession, had said that if its order was violated, the Commissioner of Police would be authorised to take action. The procession has also sparked a debate on social media, with the State government being criticised by many who pointed out that it had earlier denied permission to take out Ganesh procession in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Muharram procession Hyderabad
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A k Sehanobis

    This is the brand of secularism practiced.The majority can be denied,minorities never.
    10 hours ago reply
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp