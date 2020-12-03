STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Documentary highlights effect of pollution from Patancheru-Bollaram cluster

Policy analyst and activist Dr Narasimha Reddy said Telangana already houses the most number of pharmaceutical firms, yet the government is setting up a pharma city.

Effluents found seeping from the industries into the nearby Ayyamma Cheruvu in Bollaram industrial area

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster is home to around 100 polluting units, about half of which are pharmaceutical entities and drug companies. For decades now, locals of Patancheru and Bollaram have been complaining of air and water pollution that has allegedly led to serious health issues and deformities among locals. 

On National Pollution Control Day on Wednesday, the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy launched a documentary titled ‘An Unequal Fight,’ that highlights the plight of the thousands of people who have been affected by the pollution allegedly caused by these industries.

Many studies and reports based on data obtained from the Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) have also categorized the areas as critically polluted. Over the years, the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal have passed countless directions to restore the environment in this region and to make polluters pay for the damages. Despite these interventions, pollution levels remain unabated.  

The documentary gives an insight into the tormented lives of many farmers and locals who were forced to leave their homes and lands only to escape the pollution that they claim has taken lives and deteriorated their health.

Environmental lawyer MC Mehta said, “Once the Court passes orders, it is the role of the executive to honestly implement these orders.” He added that the PCBs have become toothless wonders. 

