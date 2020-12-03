STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC elections: Repolling begins in Old Malakpet after CPI candidate allotted CPM symbol

The repolling is necessitated as the symbol of CPI candidate, Fatima, was wrongly printed on the ballot paper. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Repolling in Old Malakpet Division of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started this morning. So far over five per cent people exercised their franchise in 69 polling stations in the division. 

CPI candidate's candidate, Firdous Fatima was allotted the CPM symbol

The repolling is necessitated as the symbol of CPI candidate, Firdous Fatima, was wrongly printed on the ballot paper. 

Instead of CPI symbol, the officials printed CPM symbol on the ballot paper. 

The exit polls of GHMC may be released after 6 pm today, once the repolling is over. 

Counting of votes of all the 150 divisions in GHMC will be taken up on Friday and results can be expected late in the evening.

Counting of ballots will be held 14 centres in the city. 

Both the ruling TRS and the BJP are confident of winning in GHMC polls. 

