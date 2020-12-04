STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road curve confused drivers, find cops

Cyberabad officials have written to the NHAI on preventive measures to be taken on the stretch. 

Highway

Police have suggested that the NHAI clear bushes and tall trees on both sides of the road to improve visibility.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigating the death of seven persons including four women and a child in an accident on the Hyderabad-Bijapur NH at Chevella on Wednesday, Cyberabad police found that drivers of both vehicles, who were speeding, failed to negotiate the curve at the spot.

Cyberabad officials have written to the NHAI on preventive measures to be taken on the stretch. It was revealed that the R&B Department had already informed the NHAI about the damaged road. But works did not take off due to a fund shortage. 

Police have suggested that the NHAI clear bushes and tall trees on both sides of the road to improve visibility. Officials say that signages, road markings and road studs at curves and junctions will check accidents. They have also requested NHAI to repair damaged parts of the road.

SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic) Cyberabad police, said drivers should be cautious and slow down at curves or junctions or where there is public movement. The mishap happened on Wednesday morning, when an SUV and borewell lorry crashed in a head-on collision.

