TiE's Hyderabad chapter to host its largest global summit for entrepreneurs from December 8

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad chapter of TiE will be hosting its largest ever and first virtual global summit from December 8. The summit will be inaugurated by M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, and will be attended by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and MSME, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, KT Rama Rao, Minister of MA & UD, Industries and IT&C, Telangana, and N Chandrababu Naidu, Leader of Opposition, Andhra Pradesh, among others.

The summit will attract a total of 20,000 entrepreneurs, 200+ investors who have the potential ability to invest about $250 to $500 million to fund the most suitable entrepreneurs, 300+ global speakers, 10+ world leaders, 50+ star speakers, successful celebrities, sportspersons and spiritual and wellness gurus. A total of 25 TiE chapters from the Americas, Europe, Africa, India and APAC will be represented at the summit.

The summit based on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship 360’ will focus on issues faced by entrepreneurs, provide a platform for funding, insights into strategies to grow and scale business with a focus on new start-up ideas, investments in start-ups, pitching tactics to help start-ups attract b2b and b2c businesses and scaling strategies to grow their business by 10x. The summit will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to network and access global customers through an Artificial Intelligence-based Matchmaking Platform to help sellers find buyers from among 20,000 attendees.

The keynote sessions will also see in attendance global leaders such as John Chambers, Sir Ronnie Kohan, Jessy Draper, Gautam Adani, NR Narayana Murthy, Indra Nooyi, Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Swati Piramal, Rohini Nilekani, Vineet Nayar, Tim Draper, Vijay Sekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Kiran Majumdar Shaw and Sheryl Sandberg among others.

Distinguished world leaders such as the President of Mauritius, President of Costa Rica, Nobel laureates including Abhijit Banerjee, Mohammad Yunus, and spiritual leaders Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru, Sridharan, Daji Kamlesh Patel and Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor will be addressing the summit.

Awards have been planned to acknowledge and motivate women entrepreneurs. A total of 100+ highly successful global entrepreneurs will be showcasing their products and services.

Speaking on the announcement, Mahavir Sharma - Chairman TiE Global, said, “The TiE Global Summit 2020 is a very unique initiative, perhaps the largest and most diverse gathering of entrepreneurs and investors on a virtual platform (due to COVID-19). It aims at bringing together start-ups, entrepreneurs, global leaders including heads of countries, successful business leaders, investors with a strong intent to invest in startups and enhance opportunities for startups across India to get investments worth billions of dollars.”



Sridhar Pinnapureddy, President, TiE, Hyderabad, said, “This summit reinforces TiE’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship globally. The TiE Global Summit will continue to act as a platform to nurture, grow and demonstrates our dedication and commitment to helping generate employment through entrepreneurs and contribute to the world economy.”