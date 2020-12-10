STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finally, Hyderabad-Chicago direct flights to begin in January, 2021

We are delighted that it is our very own national carrier, Air India, that has commenced this service.

Air India

Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major development, the GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport on Wednesday announced that national carrier Air India will begin the much-awaited direct flights from Hyderabad to Chicago and back in January 2021. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said: “This new non-stop route connecting Hyderabad with Chicago in the US has been on our connectivity wish list for quite some time.

We are delighted that it is our very own national carrier, Air India, that has commenced this service. The launch of this route brings two destinations closer for all our passengers, who have been waiting eagerly for a direct flight from Hyderabad to the USA. The Hyderabad International Airport has always been committed to connecting the best destinations to cater to the passengers’ demands.

We are constantly working on linking more cities, domestic and international, with a focus on high standards of safety.” The Hyderabad-USA-Hyderabad, has been the largest unserved passenger Origin & Destination market between India and the US, with a potential of over 7,00,000 passengers annually.

The Telugu diaspora from TS and AP is one of the fastest growing communities in the US. According to estimates, every fourth student travelling abroad for studies from India is from one of the sibling States. India is the second largest source for foreign students going to the US every year, an official press release from the airport stated.

